Europeans are working even less, and not by choice10 min read . Updated: 17 Jul 2022, 06:09 PM IST
Their average workweek has declined since the pandemic, while in the US it has grown; trimmed hours and furloughs frustrate workers
European workers have put in fewer hours than Americans for decades. Now, they are working even less than before the pandemic—almost one day a week less than Americans in 2021, according to data for the five biggest European Union economies.