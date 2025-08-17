Europeans Seek Security Guarantees for Ukraine as Trump Chases Quick Deal

European nations are focusing on pinning down what security guarantees they can provide for Ukraine to ensure that any agreement reached with Russia holds, as Donald Trump pushes for a quick peace deal between Kyiv and Moscow.

Officials from the so-called coalition-of-the-willing countries plan a video call on Sunday to work toward a plan. They’re skeptical that a peace agreement can be rapidly reached, and that Russian President Vladimir Putin even wants one.

Trump told European leaders on a call Saturday, following his talks with Putin in Alaska, that he was prepared to contribute to security guarantees with Europe so long as it didn’t involve NATO, Bloomberg reported earlier. The US president suggested Putin would be OK with such an arrangement, people familiar with the matter said.

The deliberations come as Trump is set to host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the White House on Monday, their first Oval Office encounter since a public spat in February. Some European leaders may take part in the meeting but the format of their participation and who would go, if anyone, is yet to be determined.

Trump indicated he could be looking to organize a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian leaders as early as within a week, the people said.

Zelenskiy has said repeatedly that he’s willing to meet Putin. The Kremlin has yet to provide a similar commitment, and many European officials doubt he wants to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which is halfway through its fourth year.

The topic of a trilateral summit wasn’t raised during the meetings in Alaska, Russia’s state TV channel Vesti reported on Saturday, citing Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov.

The specifics of a US contribution to any security guarantees for Ukraine are unclear. The discussions have touched upon the possibility of granting Kyiv assurances from some allies — similar to those of NATO’s Article 5 collective defense clause — which commits members to defend each other if attacked, said the people.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations, and cautioned that a NATO-like mechanism would be difficult. An alternative would be bolstering, through US commitments, earlier plans coordinated by the UK and France, which included reassurance forces, monitoring and air-cover, the people said.

Ahead of his meeting with Putin, the US president told allies that a ceasefire would be his key demand. He also threatened to walk out of the talks and impose tough new punitive measures on Moscow and countries buying its oil if it wasn’t met. Yet Trump signaled on Friday that he wasn’t in a rush to implement fresh penalties on Russia’s trading partners.

Following his calls with Zelenskiy and European leaders early Saturday, Trump said in a Truth Social post that “it was determined by all” that the best way to end the war was to achieve a peace agreement and “not a mere Ceasefire Agreement.” Most statements issued by European leaders on Saturday made no mention of a ceasefire.

Trump told Zelenskiy and European leaders that Putin wants Ukraine to cede control of the entire Donbas region in Ukraine’s east, renewing earlier demands, Bloomberg previously reported.

Zelenskiy has repeatedly ruled out giving up all of Donetsk and Luhansk provinces, which comprise Donbas. Moscow’s forces only partially control the region and have failed to take it militarily after more than a decade of fighting.

Russia would also halt advancing its claims over the parts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions it doesn’t now control, effectively freezing the battle lines there. The Kremlin could also potentially withdraw troops from other regions such as Sumy and Kharkiv in Ukraine’s northeast, areas near the Russian border where Kremlin forces control only small pockets of land.

According to an assessment by the UK defense ministry, it would take Russia more than four years to fully occupy the four Ukrainian regions it laid claim to in 2022. That would come at a cost of nearly 2 million additional Russian casualties based on current battlefield advances, the ministry said on X.

While maintaining that any territorial decisions are for Zelenskiy to make, Trump has repeatedly signaled that a peace agreement would include land swaps, and has urged the Ukrainian president to make a deal. Many European officials are skeptical that a detailed agreement can be reached quickly.

Russia’s rejection of repeated calls for a ceasefire “complicates the situation,” Zelenskiy said in a social media post late on Saturday. “If they lack the will to carry out a simple order to stop the strikes, it may take a lot of effort to get Russia to have the will to implement far greater – peaceful coexistence with its neighbors for decades.”

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.