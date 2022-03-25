Europe’s economy slows as Russian invasion sends costs soaring

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development Thursday lowered its forecasts for economic growth this year, in response to the invasion. It now expects the global economy to grow by 2.6%, having previously expected to see an expansion of 3.6%. Much of the slowdown will occur in the eurozone, where Unctad now expects to see growth of just 1.7%, half of what it had previously expected. By contrast, it lowered its forecast for U.S. growth to 2.4% from 3%.