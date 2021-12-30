Europe’s time to shine with Green Deal

As the energy crisis ensnaring much of Europe has shown, anxiety about carbon pricing is already high, even when it has contributed only marginally to the problem. The implementation of Fit for 55 will raise these issues time and again. Policymakers will be confronted with hard questions and trade-offs whenever higher carbon prices are extended to sectors that affect citizens’ wallets directly, such as transportation and heating. Combine these challenges with the task of reskilling entire segments of the workforce, particularly in more fossil fuel-intensive economies, and one can already see the contours of Europe’s coming political battles.