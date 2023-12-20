‘Even PM Modi...’: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee says ‘didn’t intend to hurt anyone' amid Jagdeep Dhankhar mimicry row
Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee insists he did not intend to hurt anyone while mimicking Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar's mannerisms and physical limitations.
Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee had gone viral on Tuesday as he seemingly mimicked Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar's mannerisms and physical limitations. The lawmaker however insisted that he had not “intended to hurt anyone" amid growing outrage in the BJP ranks. The incident had taken place during a protest by the suspended Opposition members on the stairs of the Parliament.