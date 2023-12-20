Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee had gone viral on Tuesday as he seemingly mimicked Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar's mannerisms and physical limitations. The lawmaker however insisted that he had not “intended to hurt anyone" amid growing outrage in the BJP ranks. The incident had taken place during a protest by the suspended Opposition members on the stairs of the Parliament.

“I wasn't intending to hurt anyone. I do not know why he is taking this on himself. Does he act like this in the Rajya Sabha? I've great respect for Dhankar-ji. Firstly, he belongs in the same profession as me and secondly, because he was formerly a governor (of West Bengal). He is our Vice President," Banerjee told reporters on Wednesday.

The TMC MP appeared to mimic Dhankhar's gait and made references to ‘having a spine’ in the now-viral clip. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen filming the performance while other lawmakers laughed.

Banerjee also lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ‘mimicking Opposition leaders’ in earlier years.

“Even the PM mimicked Opposition leaders in the Lok Sabha between 2014 and 2019. He did it. But everyone took it as harmless humour, not seriously. Now, if they are taking it seriously in my case, I can't help it," he contended.

(With inputs from agencies)

