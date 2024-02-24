Speaking to news agency ANI, ST Hassan said, "There is no need to highlight this so much. Muslims will follow Shariat and Quran. They (the government) may draft as many Acts as they want...Every religion has its own rituals. They are being followed for thousands of years now. They will continue to be followed."

Assam's move to repeal Muslim Marriage Act and how it was criticised:

After a late-night meeting on Friday, Assam Cabinet decided to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act, 1935. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the action was taken to to end child marriage in the state.

"This Act contained provisions allowing marriage registration even if the bride and groom had not reached the legal ages of 18 and 21 respectively, as required by law. This move marks another significant step towards prohibiting child marriages in Assam," the Chief Minister posted on X.

As per the order, the district commissioners and district registrars will be authorised to take "custody of registration records" currently with 94 Muslim Marriage Registrars on repeal of the legislation under overall supervision and control of the Assam Inspector General of Registration.

“A one-time compensation of ₹two lakh will be provided to Muslim Marriage Registrars for their rehabilitation after the Act is repealed."

Meanwhile, the move received backlash from Congress, Samajwadi Party, All India United Democratic Front and others

Calling it a ‘discriminatory decision’, Congress leader Abdur Rashid Mandal said since Assam government failed to ban polygamy for unknown reasons, they brought this rule.

"Just before the election, they're trying to polarise the Hindu voters in favour of BJP by depriving and discriminating Muslims in some fields like repealing this act saying that this is a pre-independence act and citing child marriage which is not a fact. This is the only mechanism to register the marriages of Muslims and there is no other scope or institution and it is also as per the constitution of India. It is the personal law of the Muslim that can't be repealed... I'll discuss it with the leaders of my party and my party will speak about it," he said.

