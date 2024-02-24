‘Every religion has rules, Muslims will follow…’ SP MP slams Himanta govt's move to repeal marriage act
SP MP emphasises that Muslims will adhere to Shariat and Quran
Congress and AIUDF criticise the move as discriminatory towards Muslims.
Criticising Himanta Sarma-led Assam government's action to repeal the Muslim marriages Act, Samajwadi Party MP asserted, ‘Muslims will follow only Shariat and Quran.’
Meanwhile, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leader Rafiqul Islam called it a "tactic to target Muslims."
Rafiqul, while speaking to ANI, "This Government doesn't have the courage to bring UCC. They can't do it. What they brought in Uttarakhand, is not UCC either...They were trying to bring UCC to Assam too. But I think they can't bring it to Assam because there are people from several castes and communities here...BJP followers themselves follow those practices here...Elections are approaching, this is just their tactics to target Muslims," he said.
"They couldn't bring any Bill on polygamy or UCC in Assam...So, they are repealing the Assam Muslim Marriages & Divorces Registration Act. Assam cabinet doesn't have the right to repeal or amend a constitutional right..." the AIUDF MLA further said.
(With agency inputs)
