Everyone’s a landlord— small-time investors snap up out-of-state properties9 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 06:01 PM IST
With the help of recent technologies, laptop landlords are buying homes across the US
With the help of recent technologies, laptop landlords are buying homes across the US
Jack Cronin found San Francisco-area homes too expensive or too far from the city center to buy when he lived there in 2020. The tech worker still wanted a piece of the hottest housing market of his lifetime, so he started looking farther afield.