Investors in lower-cost Southern cities can get higher rents relative to sales prices than in many other places. The Memphis and Birmingham, Ala., metro areas had the highest rents relative to sales price in the U.S. in December 2020, according to an analysis by Roofstock. The monthly mortgage payment for a median-priced home in Birmingham at that time was only $599, while the median monthly rent was $1,166, nearly twice as much.