Signs are mounting that high inflation is helping propel more people—including retirees—back into the labor force, economists say.

That is good for the economy overall, as a growing workforce boosts the economy’s growth prospects, and it could ease staffing shortages that have pushed up wages and added to price pressures. But for many people, including those relying on pensions or limited savings, rising prices are an unwelcome development forcing them back onto the job market.

“We’re beginning to see the migration of the older cohort who expected to live on fixed income in a low interest-rate and low inflation environment," said Joseph Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM US LLP. “That has not materialized; therefore they have to come back to the labor force to create the conditions so they can retire."

“Really what you’re dealing with is an inflationary shock that has elicited a change in behavior," he added.

The share of people age over 55 either working or looking for a job—their labor-force participation rate—rose to 38.9% in March from 38.4% in October, according to the Labor Department. More than 480,000 people in that age group entered the labor force during the past six months, according to the three-month moving average, which smooths out volatility. That was more than the 180,000 who entered the labor force in the six months before the pandemic struck.

The job market improved for workers of all ages during the past six months, with the three-month moving average for the overall labor force rising by 2.5 million, raising the national participation rate to 62.4% in March from 61.7% in October.

Analysts say a number of factors are prompting more people of all ages to go out and look for jobs: Covid-19 vaccinations, school and day-care reopenings, more remote and flexible work opportunities, an end to pandemic-era government support and rising wages.

But they say another key factor is the recent jump in year-over-year inflation, to nearly 8% in February from just over 5% last summer, as measured by the Labor Department’s consumer-price index. The department is set to release on Tuesday its CPI report for March.

Roughly 2.6 million Americans retired earlier than expected between February 2020 and October 2021, according to estimates from Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis senior economist Miguel Faria-e-Castro. Now many are returning to work at rates not seen since March 2020, according to jobs site Indeed.

The rise in prices is a strong motivator for older people to either postpone retirement or reverse it, some of them say.

Former paralegal Lisa Purcell, 57 years old, has been retired for health reasons for over two decades, and, despite her concerns about catching Covid-19, she said she is considering looking for a job because of rising inflation. She said she and her husband, 53, a retired energy-industry engineer, are on a very tight budget until she qualifies for Social Security benefits.

“With everything going up, prices and stuff, we did our finances—we’re like a year and a half short now" on money to cover living expenses until she starts receiving Social Security checks, said Ms. Purcell, who lives in Golden Valley, Ariz. “We already cut back everything we can cut back. I do my own hair, I cut his own hair. It’s become obvious one of us has to go back to work."

Households’ expectations of the near-term future path of inflation surged in February from January, matching a recent high seen in November, according to a report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. That means anxiety for many retirees and those near retirement who are trying to map out their incomes amid an uncertain near-term future.

“For retirees, it’s very hard to know if they’ve saved enough," said Kathryn Edwards, an economist at Rand Corp., “it’s a big X Factor that’s becoming more unpredictable" due to rising price pressures.

Higher inflation is also prompting some workers who haven’t yet retired to reassess their options.

Daniel Fitzpatrick, 64, a software account manager in Atlanta, said he is paying closer attention to his expenses due to the rise in inflation.

“Retirement for many people is going to become something of a luxury and the horizon they foresee is going to move away," said Mr. Fitzpatrick, who plans to retire at 70 and work part time after that.