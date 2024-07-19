‘Evil design to suppress YSR Congress,’ says ex-CM Jagan Reddy in letter to PM Modi over recent spate of violence

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the ‘grisly’ state of affairs and the ‘deteriorating’ law and order situation in Andhra Pradesh.

Reddy urged the prime minister to address the alleged atrocities and attacks that have taken place in Andhra Pradesh over the past 45 days under the TDP-led coalition government.

In his letter, Reddy expressed concern over the complete collapse of law and order in the state. He sought an investigation into these incidents by central government agencies and an appointment as soon as possible to appraise PM Modi of the details.

“Leaders and workers of the ruling TDP, with their barbaric and inhumane activities, are spreading widespread fear among people. The ruling party has targeted the known sympathisers of YSRCP,” Reddy said in the letter.

Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) stormed back to power in Andhra Pradesh, sweeping the 2024 assembly polls. The TDP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 164 of the 175 seats.

The TDP won 135 out of 144 contested seats, the Jana Sena Party (JSP) won all 21 seats it contested, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won eight out of the 10 contested seats. On June 12, Chandrababu Naidu was sworn in as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

“In just one month of the new government, 31 people have been murdered, 300 murder attempts have been made, 35 people have committed suicide due to TDP harassment, 560 private properties have been destroyed, 490 government properties vandalised and about 2,700 families have left their villages,” Jagan Mohan Reddy said adding that these incidents are part of an "evil design to suppress the YSR Congress party" with sole aim of eliminating anyone associated with the party from the political scene.