EVM row: Rahul Gandhi asks EC to 'ensure transparency or abolish EVMs' amid row over Mumbai North West seat
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi joined growing calls for transparency on Monday amid allegations of vote manipulation in Mumbai. The Wayanad and Raebareli MP-designate urged the election Commission to ‘ensure transparency’ or abolish the use of electronic voting machines. The remarks came even as the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction indicated plans to approach the Supreme Court over its defeat from Mumbai North West by a mere 48 votes.