EVM-VVPAT verification case: 5 questions Supreme Court asked Election Commission
A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta is hearing a bunch of petitions filed by election watchdog-Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and others.
The Supreme Court on April 24 posed certain queries to the Election Commission in connection with petitions seeking 100% cross-checking of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) data against voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) records
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message