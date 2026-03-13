Ex-Australia PM Tony Abbott lavishes praise on Modi, calls ‘authoritarian India’ claims under BJP ‘total BS’

Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership style, saying he has “resisted the hubris of power” despite being one of the most influential leaders in the world.

Abbott, who attended the Raisina Dialogue here last week, said Modi has consistently set an example by attending the opening session of the global conference to listen to the keynote speaker rather than deliver a speech himself.

“At every dialogue so far, Prime Minister Modi has set the example, attending the opening session, to hear the principal guest – last year the Prime Minister of New Zealand; this year the President of Finland – but not speaking himself. After the US and Chinese presidents, he’s probably the most immediately powerful person in the world, yet he’s not too proud to listen as well as to lead,” Abbot said.

Despite over a decade in office, perhaps because of his youth as a kind of Hindu monk, Modi has thusfar managed to resist the hubris of power.

