Ex-Bengaluru top cop Bhaskar Rao to join AAP tomorrow

Ex-Bengaluru top cop Bhaskar Rao to join AAP tomorrow1 min read . 03 Apr 2022
- The Karnataka government has accepted the resignation of Bhaskar Rao, who until recently served as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Railways
Former Bangalore Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao will be joining Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in New Delhi on Monday. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia will also attend the event.
The senior IPS officer B Bhaskar Rao has recently resigned from service. The Karnataka government has accepted the resignation of Rao, who until recently served as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Railways.
Rao, who had previously served as Bengaluru city police commissioner, had submitted his resignation to the state government in September 2021.
Rao will be the first candidate that the AAP will induct ahead of the 2023 assembly polls in Karnataka.
He is a native of Bengaluru, and his joining AAP comes as the party prepares to contest and make its presence felt in the state, during Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and 2023 assembly elections.
