VK Saxena expresses concern over allegations of non-provision of insulin to CM Arvind Kejriwal in jail, directs DG Prisons to submit report within 24 hrs, assures no laxity in health care.

Delhi cabinet minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi alleged on Thursday that there was a plot to harm Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Atishi further claimed that Delhi CM was denied “access to home-cooked food and insulin while in jail".

However, these allegations were rejected by the jail authorities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Atishi's allegations came hours after the ED claimed before a court here that Kejriwal is eating high-sugar foods like mangoes and sweets every day despite having type 2 diabetes to create grounds for medical bail or shift to a hospital.

Atihsi told a press conference the chief minister's requests for insulin have been denied by the Tihar jail administration, and attempts to arrange a video conference with his doctor are facing opposition from the ED and the prions officials. “For the past several days, his blood sugar level has been consistently above 300 mg/dL. Despite Kejriwal's repeated requests, he is not being given insulin, and his sugar level is increasing. He is not being given medication because there is a plot to kill him," she alleged. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier today, ED made allegations regarding Arvind Kejriwal's dietary preferences before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, who handles CBI and ED cases. Judge Baweja directed the Tihar jail authorities to submit a report on the matter, including Kejriwal's diet chart.

In response to Atishi's statements during her press conference, the Tihar jail administration rejected her claims regarding Kejriwal's health issues. They stated that his fasting sugar level remained within acceptable parameters and never exceeded 300.

As reported by PTI, citing a jail official based on anonymity, said, “As per the court orders, he has been served home-cooked food and medicines. His health is being watched and looked after by two doctors in the jail." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The Tihar jail has 250 patients having sugar issues, which include Kejriwal. All of them are looked after the doctors in their jails," he added.

There was no immediate reaction from the ED. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At her press conference, Atishi said Kejriwal is a severe diabetic and accused the ED of lying about his diet. “Today, the BJP is trying to harm Arvind Kejriwal's health through its 'covert organisation', the ED, attempting to stop his home-cooked meals. The ED has spread rumours and repeatedly lied in the court that Arvind Kejriwal is drinking sweet tea and eating sweets," she said.

She said Kejriwal is allowed to have tea and sweets made with the sweetener “Erythritol" prescribed by his doctors. He has been suffering from diabetes for 30 years. To keep his blood sugar level under control, he takes 54 units of insulin daily, she shared.

“The second lie of the ED is that Kejriwal is eating bananas to increase his blood sugar level," she charged. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I would like to tell the ED and BJP to consult any diabetes doctor. They always advise serious diabetes patients to keep two things handy for emergencies. They are advised to keep bananas or any kind of toffee or chocolate because blood sugar levels of serious diabetes patients can suddenly drop, posing a risk to their lives," she said.

Furthermore, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has instructed the Director General (DG) of Prisons to provide a ‘factual and comprehensive’ report regarding the AAP's allegations that Kejriwal “did not receive insulin while in Tihar jail". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, the Delhi LG assured that any negligence concerning CM Kejriwal's health would not be tolerated.

According to an official statement from Raj Niwas issued on Thursday night, the LG expressed concern over reports based on statements by the ministers and ruling AAP leaders alleging non-provision of insulin to CM Kejriwal.

“VK Saxena has expressed grave concern over reports based on statements by Ministers & AAP leaders alleging non-provision of insulin to CM Arvind Kejriwal, who is in jail & purported “conspiracies" against him," the Raj Niwas said in a post on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Shri Saxena has asked DG Prisons to submit a factual and comprehensive report in the matter within 24 hrs," it said.

The Raj Niwas further said, “Although Prisons as a transferred subject comes directly & totally under the AAP Govt, LG has assured that no laxity with regards to CM's health will be tolerated."

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case.

On April 15, the trial court further prolonged Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody until April 23. The ED alleged that the AAP is the primary recipient of the funds generated from the alleged liquor scam.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

