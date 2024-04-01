Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was sent to judicial custody till April 15 in a money laundering case.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court sends Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15 in the excise policy-linked money laundering case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by ANI, Delhi CM said, “What the PM is doing is not good for the country."

He appeared before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja in a crowded courtroom.

Members of the AAP, including Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj, and Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal, were in attendance.

Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on March 21 in connection with the case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said, “I do not expect anything from this (ED Custody) hearing... Why did they change the laws of ED? They had wrong intentions. If they have made someone a target from the political point of view, he cannot escape. He cannot get out of jail."

The next day, Special Judge Baweja ordered him to remain in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) until March 28. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Subsequently, the court granted the ED's request for an extension of his custodial interrogation by four days until April 1.

In its remand application, the probe agency has accused the AAP leader of “being involved in the entire conspiracy of Delhi liquor scam, in drafting and implementation of the policy, for favouring and benefiting the quid pro receiving kickbacks and eventually using part of proceeds of crime generated out of the scheduled offence in the election campaign for Goa Assembly elections".

In a rally of solidarity against the arrest of the Delhi Chief Minister, leaders of the INDIA bloc convened at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among the attendees were former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and other leaders from the INDIA bloc.

The rally also saw the participation of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, along with party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, as well as Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal, and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's wife, Kalpana Soren. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sunita Kejriwal, wife of AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, was also present

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!