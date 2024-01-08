Excise Policy Case: Delhi HC issues notice to ED on AAP leader Sanjay Singh's bail plea
Delhi High Court serves notice to Enforcement Directorate in response to bail petition filed by Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh in money laundering case.
On January 8, the Delhi High Court served a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in response to a regular bail petition filed by Sanjay Singh, a senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, concerning a money laundering case linked to an alleged Delhi excise policy scam. Sanjay Singh had been detained by the Enforcement Directorate on October 4, 2023, in connection with this case.