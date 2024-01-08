On January 8, the Delhi High Court served a notice to the Enforcement Directorate ( ED ) in response to a regular bail petition filed by Sanjay Singh, a senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, concerning a money laundering case linked to an alleged Delhi excise policy scam. Sanjay Singh had been detained by the Enforcement Directorate on October 4, 2023, in connection with this case.

Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma's bench set January 29, 2023, as the next hearing date, seeking a response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED). In his plea, Sanjay Singh maintained he's not an accused or suspect in the CBI Offence investigation ongoing since August 17, 2022, with three Charge-Sheets filed and no evidence against him.

He emphasized his innocence, asserting protection of life and liberty from a false and malicious case by the Directorate of Enforcement (DoE).

On December 22, 2023, the trial court, led by Special Judge MK Nagpal, dismissed his bail, expressing a prima facie view of his involvement in money laundering.

The court cited evidence connecting Singh to the alleged offence, endorsing the ED's case up to the Supreme Court. Nagpal clarified that observations on the interpretation of PMLA provisions, while dismissing the bail application, remain unchallenged by higher courts.

The court noted the reliance on the Supreme Court's bail order for accused Benoy Babu. It rejected Singh's claims of no recovery or documentary evidence, stating the material gathered by the ED was sufficient, including an unsigned MoU and allegations of his role in the excise policy formulation.

The court dismissed arguments against considering the approver's statements and affirmed the agency's claim of Singh's involvement in generating proceeds of crime.y, keep checking for further updates

