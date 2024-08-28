Ex-CM Champai Soren to join BJP ‘in the interest of Jharkhand’, says ‘whatever role party gives me after August 30…’

Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren is set to join BJP on August 30. He had met Amit Shah earlier this week and indicated plans to resign from the JMM on Wednesday.

Livemint
Published28 Aug 2024, 06:27 PM IST
Ex-CM Champai Soren to join BJP ‘in the interest of Jharkhand’, says ‘whatever role party gives me after August 30…’
Ex-CM Champai Soren to join BJP ‘in the interest of Jharkhand’, says ‘whatever role party gives me after August 30…’(PTI)

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren — currently a minister in the JMM government — is slated to join the BJP on Friday. The senior tribal leader said that he had been left with three options – quit politics, float a party or join hands with a like-minded outfit — after facing “bitter humiliation” as chief minister. Soren also met with Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi earlier this week amid growing buzz about his exit.

“We don't have the next plan yet. On the August 30 I will join the Bharatiya Janata Party. It is the biggest party in the country. Whatever role the party will give me, I will do it,” he assured.

Also Read | Assam CM alleges Jharkhand Minister Champai Soren was spied on in New Delhi

The former CM insisted that he was joining the saffron party in order to “develop this state” and “save the existence of tribals”. Soren also made it clear that he was not afraid of any situation.

"We will take steps to help the people of Jharkhand, along with the development of the tribals, which is in danger due to Bangladeshi infiltration. I have moved ahead by struggling all the time," he added.

Also Read | ‘Champai Da aap tiger..,’ Jitan Ram Manjh hints at Soren’s switch to NDA family

Meanwhile Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged that Soren had been under "surveillance of his own government" police for the past five months. The development came even as two Jharkhand Police sub-inspectors were questioned by the Delhi police on Wednesday. The duo (posted with the special branch of Jharkhand Police) had been staying in a five-star hotel for the past few days — purportedly on routine duty. A PTI report quoting sources said they had been suspected of spying on former chief minister Champai Soren.

“Two people were caught and FIR was filed. It is absolutely wrong that spying was done against him (Champai Soren), this should not be done... We are even getting information that there was some preparation for honey trap and that is why I said that whatever information has been received, the whole matter should be investigated by a sitting judge of the High Court,” added BJP Jharkhand President Babulal Marandi.

Also Read | Jharkhand news: Former CM Hemant Soren granted bail in land scam case

(With inputs from agencies)

 

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Aug 2024, 06:27 PM IST
HomePoliticsNewsEx-CM Champai Soren to join BJP ‘in the interest of Jharkhand’, says ‘whatever role party gives me after August 30…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    145.65
    03:57 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    -5.2 (-3.45%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    250.00
    03:57 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    -1.1 (-0.44%)

    Tata Steel

    153.70
    03:58 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    -1 (-0.65%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    173.75
    03:57 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    0.45 (0.26%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree

    6,127.50
    03:58 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    378.2 (6.58%)

    Trent

    7,238.90
    03:45 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    364.9 (5.31%)

    Granules India

    708.90
    03:56 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    35 (5.19%)

    Engineers India

    225.50
    03:50 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    10.4 (4.83%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,700.00-359.00
      Chennai
      73,628.00433.00
      Delhi
      73,269.00-934.00
      Kolkata
      72,982.00-501.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

      More From Popular in Politics
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue