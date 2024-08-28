Ex-CM Champai Soren to join BJP ‘in the interest of Jharkhand’, says ‘whatever role party gives me after August 30…’

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren — currently a minister in the JMM government — is slated to join the BJP on Friday. The senior tribal leader said that he had been left with three options – quit politics, float a party or join hands with a like-minded outfit — after facing “bitter humiliation” as chief minister. Soren also met with Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi earlier this week amid growing buzz about his exit.

“We don't have the next plan yet. On the August 30 I will join the Bharatiya Janata Party. It is the biggest party in the country. Whatever role the party will give me, I will do it,” he assured.

The former CM insisted that he was joining the saffron party in order to “develop this state” and “save the existence of tribals”. Soren also made it clear that he was not afraid of any situation.

"We will take steps to help the people of Jharkhand, along with the development of the tribals, which is in danger due to Bangladeshi infiltration. I have moved ahead by struggling all the time," he added.

Meanwhile Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged that Soren had been under "surveillance of his own government" police for the past five months. The development came even as two Jharkhand Police sub-inspectors were questioned by the Delhi police on Wednesday. The duo (posted with the special branch of Jharkhand Police) had been staying in a five-star hotel for the past few days — purportedly on routine duty. A PTI report quoting sources said they had been suspected of spying on former chief minister Champai Soren.

“Two people were caught and FIR was filed. It is absolutely wrong that spying was done against him (Champai Soren), this should not be done... We are even getting information that there was some preparation for honey trap and that is why I said that whatever information has been received, the whole matter should be investigated by a sitting judge of the High Court,” added BJP Jharkhand President Babulal Marandi.

