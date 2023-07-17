Ex-Disney CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg with deep China ties, wife donate over $1.7 mn for Biden's reelection campaign1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 11:29 PM IST
According to media reports, Katzenberg’s deep and longstanding ties to China's Communist government potentially present a problem for the president over the country’s human rights abuses
Despite having deep ties with China, former Disney CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg and his wife Marilyn recently donated more than $1.7 million to a fundraising committee of President Biden's reelection campaign.
