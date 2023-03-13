Exercise La Perouse between navies of India, US, Japan, France, UK and Australia begins

Exercise La Perouse between navies of India, US, Japan, France, UK and Australia begins1 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 05:17 PM IST
The biennial exercise La Perouse is conducted by the French Navy and aims to enhance maritime domain awareness and optimise maritime coordination among participating navies in the Indo-Pacific region
New Delhi: The two-day multi-lateral maritime exercise ‘La Pérouse’, involving participation of personnel, ships and integral helicopters of Royal Australian Navy, French Navy, Indian Navy, Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force, Royal Navy and the United States Navy, kick-started in the Indian Ocean Region on Monday.
