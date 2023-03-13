Exercise La Perouse between navies of India, US, Japan, France, UK and Australia begins

New Delhi: The two-day multi-lateral maritime exercise ‘La Pérouse’, involving participation of personnel, ships and integral helicopters of Royal Australian Navy, French Navy, Indian Navy, Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force, Royal Navy and the United States Navy, kick-started in the Indian Ocean Region on Monday.

“The third edition of the multilateral exercise La Perouse is scheduled to be conducted in the Indian Ocean Region from 13 to 14 March 2023," the Ministry of Defence said.

The biennial exercise La Perouse is conducted by the French Navy and aims to enhance maritime domain awareness and optimise maritime coordination among participating navies in the Indo-Pacific region, the Ministry of Defence said in a press release.

The two-day exercise provides an opportunity for like-minded navies to develop closer links in planning, coordination and information sharing for seamless maritime operations, according to the press release. Exercise La Perouse will include complex and advanced naval operations, including surface warfare, anti-air warfare, air defence exercises, cross-deck landings and tactical manoeuvres.

Indigenously built guided missile frigate INS Sahyadri and fleet tanker INS Jyoti will be participating in this edition of the exercise. Participation of Indian Navy in the exercise showcases the high levels of synergy, coordination and inter-operability between the friendly navies, and their commitment to a rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific region.

According to the defence ministry, the exercise witnessed a wide spectrum of evolutions at sea which included cross-deck landings, boarding exercises and seamanship evolutions. The seamless conduct of the exercise reaffirmed the interoperability and high level of cooperation between the two navies.