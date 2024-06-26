‘…I put blame on Manish Sisodia’ — What Arvind Kejriwal told Delhi court in response to CBI charge
The CBI formally arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday and sought his five-day custody in a corruption case related to the alleged excise scam.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed the Rouse Avenue Court today, refuting media reports that cite CBI sources alleging he implicated Manish Sisodia. Kejriwal clarified, "It is being shown in the media, citing CBI sources, that I have put the entire blame on Manish Sisodia in a statement. I have not given any statement that Sisodia is guilty or anyone else is guilty. I have said Sisodia is innocent, AAP is innocent, and I am innocent."