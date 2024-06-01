Exit Poll 2024: Opposition INDIA bloc rubbishes 300 plus seat projection for NDA, says ‘instructions from PMO'
The leaders of the Opposition INDIA bloc on Saturday rejected the projections of Exit Poll 2024, most of which predicted the return of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA with 300 plus seats. INDIA bloc leaders, who attended a meeting on the day of the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, said that the channels have instructions from the Prime Ministers Office (PMO) to run such numbers, and these are all psychological games ahead of the announcement of election results by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on June 4.