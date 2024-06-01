Exit Poll 2024 today: Axis My India, Today's Chanakya, Ipsos or CNX—who best predicted the 2014 & 2019 election results?
Exit Poll 2024 today: At the end of voting today, all attention will turn to the exit poll predictions released by various political research agencies to offer insights into the likely outcomes for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections results. We take a look.
Exit Polls 2024 today: The seventh and final phase of the 18th Lok Sabha Elections 2024 ends today, on June 1. After voting ends, exit poll results from the current General Elections will begin being debated on news channels post 6 pm today.