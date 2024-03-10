Expelled Congress leader says Rahul Gandhi 'lost his mind': 'Like children ramble on without making sense'
While taking a jibe at Congress, Acharya Pramod Krishnam said that the party is reduced to an 'anti-Ram' and 'anti-Sanatan' party, which is why its leaders are leaving
Almost a month after his expulsion from the Congress, Uttar Pradesh leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Sunday slammed Rahul Gandhi for raising doubts about the 'Modi Ki Guarantee' (PM Modi's guarantees). He said that Rahul Gandhi has lost his mind and is “rambling like kids" without making much sense. While taking a jibe at Congress, Acharya Pramod Krishnam said that the party is reduced to an 'anti-Ram' and 'anti-Sanatan' party, which is why its leaders are leaving.