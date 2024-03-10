Almost a month after his expulsion from the Congress, Uttar Pradesh leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Sunday slammed Rahul Gandhi for raising doubts about the 'Modi Ki Guarantee' (PM Modi's guarantees). He said that Rahul Gandhi has lost his mind and is “rambling like kids" without making much sense. While taking a jibe at Congress, Acharya Pramod Krishnam said that the party is reduced to an 'anti-Ram' and 'anti-Sanatan' party, which is why its leaders are leaving.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam, who was considered close to senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi was expelled from the Congress in February after he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and criticised Congress on multiple occasions.

"See, a person, who has lost his mind, can say anything. As we have seen with children, they often ramble on without making much sense. One need not take the words of a child or a senseless person seriously," Acharya Pramod Krishnam was speaking about Rahul Gandhi.

"The only person responsible for the prevailing ruinous state of the Congress is Rahul Gandhi. As long as Rahul Gandhi is in the Congress, there is no saving the Congress," he added.

Congress exposed its political bankruptcy

Acharya Pramod Krishnam called Congress a sinking ship and said that the grand old party has exposed its political bankruptcy and frustration with its opposition to Lord Ram. He even mentioned the names some leaders who left Congress recently and said that they left because of Rahul Gandhi.

"No one wants to stay in a party that speaks indecorously of Lord Ram. Many in Congress have to come realise that they are doomed if they continue to remain in Congress. This is as clear as daylight. The Congress, through its opposition to Lord Ram, has exposed its political bankruptcy and frustration. It is now an anti-Ram and an anti-Sanatan party. Who will stand with those who stand against Sanatan despite living in the country? Who will stay with them? That explains the current string of exits from the party," the UP leader said.

"Who would want to stay onboard a sinking ship? Congress is a sinking ship. Everyone would jump off a ship that is being steered by Rahul Gandhi. People will jump off and swim or sail to safety. Many more, including senior leaders, will desert the Congress even amidst elections. All his statements and decisions are only driving the Congress towards a bitter end. Those, who once were at his beck and call, are now taking potshots at him. From Karuna Karan's daughter, Suresh Pachori to Ashok Chavan, many big leaders have left the Congress. Ghulam Nabi Azad, who was also a prominent Congress leader, took the exit door as well. The blood of the Congress still runs in his veins. Why did they all have to leave? It is because of some sycophants who are literally falling over each other to be in the good graces of Rahul-ji," he added.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!