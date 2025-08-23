Expelled Samajwadi Party MLA Pooja Pal's chilling letter to Akhilesh Yadav: ‘I too may be murdered...’

Expelled MLA Pooja Pal wrote a chilling letter to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claiming that he and his party were to be blamed if anything happens to her.

She claimed she has been subjected to severe trolling on social media and has received life threats, and said, “It is possible that I too may be murdered like my husband.”

Saying that her only aim of receiving justice for her husband's murder is now fulfilled, and even if she dies, it won't matter, Pooja said, “If this happens, then I demand from the government and administration that the real culprit of my murder should be considered Samajwadi Party and Akhilesh Yadav.”

Also Read | Who is Pooja Pal? Chail MLA expelled from SP

BSP MLA Raju Pal was shot dead in Prayagraj in 2005, days after his wedding with Pooja Pal. In February 2023, Umesh Pal, a key witness to the murder, was shot dead in Prayagraj's Sulem Saray area.

Reiterating her praise for the Uttar Pradesh government under the BJP rule, Pooja Pal stressed that it was during the BJP government that the long-overdue justice was delivered.

‘Expulsion is not just about me’: Pooja Pal Days after being expelled from the Samajwadi Party, Pooja Pal wrote to party chief Akhilesh Yadav, accusing him of strengthening criminal elements within the organisation by “insulting and deserting her midway”.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav to begin Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar from Aug 17

She added that her ouster was not just a personal matter but also an effort to silence the concerns of the state's backwards classes, Dalits, and economically weaker sections.

Pooja said that her explanation would have given the SC, ST and OBC community people an answer on whether Akhilesh is truly a protector of the "Pichhde" (backwards), Dalits, and "Alpsankhyak" (minorities) (PDA).

“My voice against injustice and betrayal! Expulsion from the party is not just about me, but an attempt to suppress the voice of the backwards, Dalit, and poor people of Uttar Pradesh. I have fought and will continue to fight the battle for justice,” she wrote.

She criticised the SP chief for his “arrogance,” which made him expel a widow from a backwards community.

Pooja further questioned her expulsion from the party, reportedly for voting for a BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections, “when Akhilesh Yadav himself voted for a BJP candidate in the Constitutional Club elections in Delhi just days later”.

Earlier, Pooja Pal was expelled from the Samajwadi Party citing reasons such as engaging in anti-party activities and displaying indiscipline, specifically for praising Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's “zero tolerance policy”.