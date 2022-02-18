Expensive shipping containers mean rough sailing for global trade

In 2019, a container on the trans-Pacific route from Asia to the U.S. took an average of 45 days to leave the exporter’s gate, cross the ocean and be ready to collect by the importing company, according to data from Flexport Inc., a freight-forwarding technology company. As of Feb. 6, it took 112 days, up 2% on a week earlier and 8% higher than the average time taken at the end of November.