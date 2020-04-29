Home > Politics > News > Experts for continuing Covid-19 restrictions till end of May: Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attending the video conference of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Ministers of all states in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI Photo)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attending the video conference of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Ministers of all states in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Experts for continuing Covid-19 restrictions till end of May: Mamata Banerjee

1 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2020, 07:05 PM IST PTI

  • The TMC supremo also alleged that the BJP was indulging in politics at the time of this crisis
  • The graph of infection might go down after that but it might again show an upward trend during the rainy season in July and August, she said

KOLKATA : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said experts and doctors are of the opinion that the restrictions imposed to check the spread of Covid-19 should continue in the state till the end of May.

She also announced a few relaxations, in accordance with the orders of the central government, such as opening stand alone shops in green zones and non-containment zones, following all precautionary and social distancing measures.

"Nobody can say when this crisis will end. Most of the countries have already announced the lockdown till the end of May and the first week of June. Our experts and doctors believe that the restrictions regarding Covid-19 should continue till the end of May," she said.

The graph of infection might go down after that but it might again show an upward trend during the rainy season in July and August, she said.

The TMC supremo also alleged that the BJP was indulging in politics at the time of this crisis.

"The BJP is making a hue and cry over the attack on policemen in Howrah. What about assault on policemen in BJP-ruled states," she asked.

A mob attacked policemen who were enforcing lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus at Tikiapara in Howrah district, a red zone, on Tuesday.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav, Oct. 20, 2019. (Photo: PTI)

Will defeat Mamata Banerjee in assembly elections: Ram Madhav

1 min read . 09 Mar 2020
A health worker provides sanitzer to stranded students from Kota on their arrival at a bus terminal (PTI)

About 3,000 students stranded in Kota take bus to Bengal, reach after 3 days

1 min read . 06:51 PM IST
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh.

Punjab extends lockdown till 17 May, daily four hour relaxation

2 min read . 06:32 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout