Explainer: What's delimitation exercise and why it'd delay implementation of women's reservation?3 min read 22 Sep 2023, 03:08 PM IST
The Women's Reservation Bill, which provides 33% reservation for women in elections, has been passed by Parliament. However, it may not come into effect before the 2029 Lok Sabha election due to the need for a delimitation exercise and the Census. Here's why
The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eigth Amendment) Bill, 2023 – which provides 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and the Assembly constituencies across the country – has been passed by Parliament. While the Central government has been hailed for the passage of the Bill which paves way for the women to enter politics, the Opposition has pointed out that it may yet take years for the Bill to come into effect.