Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge "inadvertently" exposed the “Modi-Shah game plan" of wanting to make changes in Article 371 of the Indian Constitution , party leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The remarks came after BJP criticized Kharge for “mistakenly" referring to Article 371 while speaking about the abrogation of Article 370, saying the opposition party's ‘Italian culture’ is to be blamed for not understanding the very idea of India.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), several BJP leader including Amit Shah and JP Nadda shared a clip of Kharge's speech in which he targeted the ruling party for talking about the removal of Article 370 in Rajasthan.

The Congress chief, in the video, incorrectly used ‘Article 371’ instead of Article 370 which had granted special rights to Jammu and Kashmir but later abrogated by the BJP-led Centre in August 2019.

“…and for the kind information of the Congress, it was not Article 371, but Article 370, that was abrogated by the Modi government. However, it is only expected of Congress to make such horrendous mistakes. Such blunders made by it have haunted our nation for decades now," Amit Shah wrote on the microblogging site.

BJP chief Nadda also slammed Congress and said, “Another day, another gem from Congress! Kharge Ji displays the typical Congress mindset which wanted…doesn't even know that the Article in question is Article 370 and not 371."

Responding to BJP's criticism, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh called it a “slip of tongue" by Mallikarjun Kharge during his speech in Jaipur and clarified that he meant Article 370.

"Amit Shah immediately pounced on the Congress President. But the truth is that Modi does indeed want to change Article 371-A relating to Nagaland, Article 371-B relating to Assam, Article 371-C relating to Manipur, Article 371-F relating to Sikkim, Article 371-G relating to Mizoram, and Article 371-H relating to Arunachal Pradesh," he wrote on X.

"Incidentally, Kharge ji was the man singularly responsible for Article 371-J relating to the erstwhile Hyderabad-Karnataka region - which he got accomplished only after Dr. Manmohan Singh became PM," Ramesh said.

“Amit Shah got all excited and agitated because Khargeji inadvertently exposed the Modi-Shah gameplan on Article 371; now that they have gotten Article 370 out of the way," he added.

