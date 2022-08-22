Ex-white house aide Kash Patel presses view Trump broadly declassified documents6 min read . Updated: 22 Aug 2022, 06:28 PM IST
FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search renews scrutiny of how sensitive material can be made public
WASHINGTON : In May, former Trump administration official Kash Patel, as part of a lengthy scuffle with the National Archives, asserted that documents stored at Mar-a-Lago marked as classified had in fact been declassified by President Donald Trump as he left office in January 2021.