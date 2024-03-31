‘Eye opening’: PM Modi lashes out at Congress for giving away Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka
The Katchatheevu island debate has taken centre stage in Tamil Nadu politics as the Lok Sabha election nears
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lashed out at the Congress party over a controversial island, Katchatheevu that was given to Sri Lanka by former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1974. The Katchatheevu island debate has taken centre stage in Tamil Nadu politics as the Lok Sabha election nears.