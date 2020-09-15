NEW DELHI : Facebook India vice-president and managing director Ajit Mohan on Monday refused to appear before Delhi assembly committee, which is probing complaints about the social media giant's inaction to contain hateful content. The committee is also probing if “there is any role or complicity of Facebook officials in Delhi Riots" which took place earlier this year.

In its reply to the committee, Facebook said that the Parliament, which has exclusive rights, is looking into the issue and the Union government has the law and order rights over it.

The Delhi assembly committee on peace & harmony, which is looking into the allegations, had issued a notice to Mohan, asking him to appear before it on 15 September.

Chairman of the committee, Raghav Chadha said that the refusal is in contempt and shows that Facebook is attempting to hide their role in the Delhi riots. The committee will send a final notice to Facebook before initiating further action.

The social media platform has faced criticism over allegations that it favours the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in India, to push its own business goals in Asia’s third largest economy.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Ankhi Das, Facebook India’s director for public policy, had opposed the removal of content from BJP leaders, that qualified as hate speech. The committee has so far called experts and journalists to depose on the matter.

