Facebook’s investors are the biggest addicts

That doesn’t mean Facebook’s stock will remain forever impervious to its image problem. Consider the ways in which the company hopes to grow next. Survey data from Cowen suggest competitor TikTok’s penetration among people aged 18-24 has surged from 42% in the second quarter of 2020 to 56% in the third quarter of 2021. Younger demographics weren’t covered in the survey, but data from Jiminy, an app for parents that tracks smartphone habits of their children, showed that in 2019 about 70% of 10-year-old girls with smartphones in the U.S. used TikTok. On its website, TikTok says it accommodates users under the age of 13 with a limited app experience that features additional safety and privacy protections.