Facing Russian gas cuts, Europe dims lights, cools pools and shortens showers5 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2022, 07:20 PM IST
Governments are pushing to curtail energy usage amid crisis triggered by the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine
BERLIN : Lights illuminating many of the German capital’s monuments are going dark. Officials here and in the Netherlands have urged residents to take shorter showers. The Spanish prime minister suggested ditching ties to cope with the summer heat. New limits on air conditioning in Spain are going into effect there this week.