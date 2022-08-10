Facing Russian gas cuts, Europe dims lights, cools pools and shortens showers
Governments are pushing to curtail energy usage amid crisis triggered by the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine
Governments are pushing to curtail energy usage amid crisis triggered by the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine
BERLIN :Lights illuminating many of the German capital’s monuments are going dark. Officials here and in the Netherlands have urged residents to take shorter showers. The Spanish prime minister suggested ditching ties to cope with the summer heat. New limits on air conditioning in Spain are going into effect there this week.
Lights illuminating many of the German capital’s monuments are going dark. Officials here and in the Netherlands have urged residents to take shorter showers. The Spanish prime minister suggested ditching ties to cope with the summer heat. New limits on air conditioning in Spain are going into effect there this week.
Across Europe, national and local governments are pushing to curtail energy usage as Russia cuts its gas shipments in response to Western sanctions during the war in Ukraine. The piecemeal restrictions have so far had minor but far-reaching impacts on daily life across the continent, with some public pools lowering temperatures, city centers losing overnight lighting and fountains running dry.
Across Europe, national and local governments are pushing to curtail energy usage as Russia cuts its gas shipments in response to Western sanctions during the war in Ukraine. The piecemeal restrictions have so far had minor but far-reaching impacts on daily life across the continent, with some public pools lowering temperatures, city centers losing overnight lighting and fountains running dry.
The emerging policies, which so far focus on public spaces, aim to conserve energy and help stockpile reserves, officials and experts say, as well as send a message to residents who may need to cut back. The sacrifices could increase in the coming months, as countries dependent on Russian gas brace for winter and the possibility of a total shut-off.
The new steps fit with a strategy that the European Union’s 27 governments agreed last month. Amid concerns that Russia could stop supplying energy, the bloc agreed to a nonbinding plan to curb its gas consumption by 15% over eight months and set priorities to determine which industrial sectors would be most affected.
“Every kilowatt-hour that we save right now saves for the winter," said Belit Onay, mayor of Hanover, Germany, which is attempting to cut municipal energy usage 15% through its own plan, unveiled in late July.
The city in northern Germany is dialing down temperatures in public pools and gyms while planning to cut heating to municipal buildings as colder weather approaches. Mr. Onay hopes the measures will set an example for the community of more than 500,000.
The push has positioned the city to weather the coming months depending on how low temperatures go, Mr. Onay said. He warned that public support for such cutbacks could wane over time if the deadly conflict and resulting energy disruptions continue into next year.
In Berlin, officials said they would turn off about 1,400 lights around public spaces and landmarks, such as the Victory Column, Charlottenburg Palace and Jewish Museum. Nearby Potsdam has lowered water temperatures in the public pools and saunas. The temperature in one sauna is now cooler by 9 degrees Fahrenheit.
Munich has turned off hot water in city offices and most city fountains are dry at night. About half the city’s traffic lights are turned off during off-peak times. A spokesman for the city said tents at this year’s Oktoberfest won’t be heating their beer gardens with gas heaters this year.
The German economy minister told Der Spiegel earlier this summer he had shortened his showers to conserve energy.
As winter approaches, individual households, which comprise more than one-third of German gas usage, will also have to change their lifestyles or swallow higher prices, said Dr. Veronika Grimm, a member of the German Council of Economic Experts, a state-appointed advisory panel.
“This will be a real challenge," she said.
The German initiatives come as governments across Europe have put in place measures of their own. Dutch officials in recent months have encouraged residents to take sub-five-minute showers as part of an energy-saving campaign. Italy limited air conditioning in public buildings to no lower than 77 degrees Fahrenheit and capped heating around 70 degrees Fahrenheit.
This week, the Spanish government followed suit with a government decree limiting air conditioning in public and commercial spaces to no lower than 81 degrees Fahrenheit and maxed out heating at 66 degrees Fahrenheit through 2023. The country has mandated that automatic doors be installed to ensure air doesn’t escape. The government estimates changes in behavior could reduce energy demand by 5% in the short term.
The leader of the Madrid region said her community won’t comply, writing in a tweet that the restrictions would generate insecurity and hurt tourism.
Pere Alemany, an executive board member of the Barcelona Chamber of Commerce, said while the measures are a good thing, there would need to be more time before the rules are enforced. He also said it would be helpful to have government subsidies for small businesses to comply with the regulations.
To reach that number and offset Russian gas, energy production must grow while industries and households will have to cut consumption, said Georg Zachmann, a senior fellow at Brussels-based think tank Bruegel.
Government orders to limit air-conditioning and heating could help, he said. Other measures, such as reduced lighting, provide minor savings but are “a signal to everybody that it is serious and you have to do your part," Mr. Zachmann said.
Japan’s Ministry of the Environment launched a “cool biz" campaign in 2005, in which government buildings sought to save energy by mandating internal temperatures be set no lower than 82 degrees Fahrenheit. Employees were encouraged to forgo neckties and jackets, and instead wear short-sleeved shirts, so as to work more easily in the warmer offices.
In Berlin, many of the lights throughout the city center have been turned off. Anna Soler, 31, a Ph.D. student visiting from Barcelona, said she was glad to see Berlin’s largest church was mostly dark.
“It’s good that we people become aware of how much electricity we spend and we waste," she said.
Ms. Soler and others milled about the dimmed park next to the church on Monday as a musician, Vincent Sala, 42, played covers of the Beatles. Mr. Sala said the darkness didn’t bother him but fears additional cutbacks may come.
Mr. Sala hopes the government will provide aid to residents like him who may face ballooning prices in the months ahead. Without support, he said, larger bills would add to already increasing living costs and strain Berlin’s social fabric.
“This is why people love Berlin," he said of the city’s affordability and culture. “If you stop this, you will see the results."