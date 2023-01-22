The year 2023 is crucial for the political parties in India. Not just because the general election remains one year away, but also because some of the big states will go to polls this year. One of such states, Rajasthan where Congress is currently ruling is witnessing high political heat at the moment. But, most of the political buzz from the state is about the internal party feud between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and senior party leader Sachin Pilot.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday tried to dial down the fresh tensions between the senior Rajasthan leaders and said that factionalism exists in every political party and the leaders come together for common and collective causes.

"Are there any monolithic parties in India? Is there only one opinion inside BJP on every subject and every person? In a democracy, two people can have differences of opinion, but if you share the same ideology and are fighting for the same cause, then what the party says goes," Tharoor said during Jaipur Literature Festival.

Recently, in a show of strength, Sachin Pilot has held several large rallies in the state. He also attacked the Gehlot-led Rajasthan government over several issues of public concern. One section of the Congress party sees this as a projection of his leadership qualities before the election while another section of the party term it as activities that weaken the party.

"This factionalism and infighting is the reality of every party. Small factions happen between leaders but the larger point is all of us are against the BJP. These are very small things in comparison with the larger issues at stake," Tharoor added while speaking on factionalism.

The rift between Gehlot and Pilot has only widened in the past few months. Recently a video of Ashok Gehlot went viral on social media where he could be heard saying that a "big Corona" has entered Congress after the pandemic.

Sachin Pilot has repeatedly pointed out that leaders can oppose each other on ideologies or issues, but personal attacks must be avoided. Earlier, also the Chief Minister labeled his former deputy as 'nakara' and 'nikamma' (worthless).

"We should weigh the words carefully before directing them at our party colleagues. I am proud of the fact that in my 14-year political career, I have never used such words for anyone. Once or twice I said that I prefer not to wrestle in the mud. So it is my request to my colleagues that it is not good to say such things about our brothers and sisters. They can certainly find ways of saying it and can say a lot more privately," Tharoor said on the questions of personal attacks.

(With inputs from ANI)