Factions, exits make Congress jittery in RS poll-ready Gujarat

“Our strength in the Assembly is decreasing and it is a cause for concern. Resignations mean there is no room for disqualification of votes or legal hindrance. However, they also mean that more Assembly seats will be up for bypolls," a senior Congress leader from the state said, requesting anonymity. “At least two more of our MLAs are incommunicado and we expect that they too could resign. It is clear that the BJP is behind all that is happening," said the Congress leader.