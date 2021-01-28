Fadnavis praises Delhi Metro, blames Uddhav govt for Mumbai metro 'mess-up'

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took a swipe at the Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition government (MVA) over the delay in the development of a Metro car shed in Mumbai. He wondered when will he travel on Mumbai Metro 3, claiming that the MVA government has messed up the project. Fadnavis shared his picture in Delhi Metro and said that he reached the airport in a very short span of time compared to travel by road.

"I travelled in Delhi Metro today to return back to the airport & reached in a very short span as compared to travel by road! Don’t know when will I be able to travel in Mumbai Metro 3 to the airport, looking at the things messed up by MVA on CarShed issues," Devendra Fadnavis tweeted.

On 21 January, Fadnavis had written to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, making his case for the car shed for Metro line-3 to be shifted back to Aarey.

The Mumbai Metro 3 project comprises a 33.5 km underground corridor. In total, there will be 27 stations out of which 26 will be underground.

There has been a long dispute about the location of the Metro car shed. The erstwhile BJP government, headed by Devendra Fadnavis, had chosen Aarey Colony, a green belt in Mumbai, for the car shed, part of Mumbai Metro 3 line.

However, the Shiv Sena-led MVA government, after assuming office in November last year, shifted the depot site to Kanjurmarg.

There were also reports that Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd officials had expressed apprehension that the Metro Line 3 project may be delayed by three years and its cost may go up by over ₹2,000 crores if the car shed for the line was shifted from Aarey Colony.





















