‘Failed to reach consensus’: Delhi govt, L-G tell Supreme Court over key appointment2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 02:44 PM IST
The Delhi government and Lieutenant Governor have failed to agree on a name for the head of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission, as instructed by the Supreme Court
The Delhi government and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena have informed the Supreme Court that they have failed to decide on a name to head the power regulator, Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC). The two parties told the top court that they have “failed to reach consensus on the appointment of DERC chairperson" days after the Supreme Court asked them to rise above "political bickering" and decide on a name.
