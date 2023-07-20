The Delhi government and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena have informed the Supreme Court that they have failed to decide on a name to head the power regulator, Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC). The two parties told the top court that they have “failed to reach consensus on the appointment of DERC chairperson" days after the Supreme Court asked them to rise above "political bickering" and decide on a name.

On Monday, the Supreme Court had rapped the Delhi government and the Lieutenant Governor, saying the two constitutional functionaries should get down to "serious work of governance" away from the glare of publicity and decide on a name for the DERC chairperson post.

“The two constitutional functionaries have to rise above political bickering and they should give a name for the post of DERC chairperson. Does everything have to be run through the Supreme Court?" the Supreme Court asked, adding that “with a degree of diplomacy and statesmanship, the solution can be found."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and L-G VK Saxena did sit down at the Raj Niwas to pick a candidate. The meeting went on for an hour but they “failed to reach a consensus".

The post of the DERC chairman assumes significance since the regulator decides the power tariff in the national capital. The position has been lying vacant since January amid the differences between the AAP dispensation and the L-G's office over the new appointee.

Arvind Kejriwal in January recommended the name of retired High Court judge Rajeev Kumar Srivastava who later excused himself, citing personal reasons. He later recommended the name of retired justice Sangeet Lodha. Meanwhile, the Centre through a notification appointed Justice Umesh Kumar (retd) to the post, officials said.

The AAP dispensation opposed the appointment as "illegal and unconstitutional" and moved the Supreme Court.