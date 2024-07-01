Faizabad giant-slayer Awadhesh Prasad likely to be INDIA bloc’s Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker nominee

  • By convention, if the Speaker is from the ruling party, as is the case in18th Lok Sabha, the Deputy Speaker is from the opposition. Buoyed by its increased strength in the Lok Sabha, the opposition INDIA bloc has been demanding the post of the Deputy Speaker.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
First Published08:22 AM IST
New Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP from Faizabad constituency Awadhesh Prasad at the Parliament House complex during the first session of 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) (PTI06_25_2024_000416A)
New Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP from Faizabad constituency Awadhesh Prasad at the Parliament House complex during the first session of 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) (PTI06_25_2024_000416A)(PTI)

The opposition INDIA bloc is likely to field Faizabad Member of Parliament (MP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Awadhesh Prasad for the post of Deputy Speaker in Lok Sabha, according to reports.

Prasad, a nine-time MLA, won the recently-held Lok Sabha Election 2024 by defeating Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) two-time MP Lallu Singh in the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat. Temple city Ayodhya – the site of Ram Temple – falls under Faizabad, one of the 80 Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Who will be the Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker? From NDA or INDIA bloc?

The leaders from top opposition parties – Congress, SP and Trinamool Congress – have agreed on Prasad's nomination for the post in Lok Sabha, according to a report in the Hindu. Akhilesh Yadav-led SP won 37 Lok Sabha seats, second only to Congress party's 99 in 2024 general elections. 

The post of Deputy Speaker was vacant in the second term of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in the 17th Lok Sabha. AIADMK’s M Thambi Durai was Deputy Speaker prior to that in 16th Lok Sabha.

NDA candidate On Birla won the Speaker’s election defeating INDIA bloc’s K Suresh. The results were not unexpected, given the numbers, but the Opposition wanted to send out a message.

By convention, if the Speaker is from the ruling party, as is the case in18th Lok Sabha, the Deputy Speaker is from the opposition. Buoyed by its increased strength in the Lok Sabha, the opposition INDIA bloc has been demanding the post of the Deputy Speaker. However, the government brushed off its demands since the Opposition forced a last-minute contest on the Speaker’s post.

Also Read | Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha: A deep dive into power and responsibilities

The Lok Sabha will have a Deputy Speaker, but it will likely be from the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and not from the Opposition INDIA bloc, according to the sources. The move, once official, will further escalate the opposition’s acrimony with the government in the coming days.

What remains to be seen is whether the BJP will keep the Deputy Speaker post for itself or give it to its allies. The TDP and JD(U) – the two major NDA allies – have said they will not demand the post.

Article 93 of the Constitution mandates that the Lok Sabha shall, as soon as may be, choose a member to be the Deputy Speaker. However, it does not provide a specific time frame.

Also Read | Will Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker be from INDIA bloc? 5 points

The post of Deputy Speaker was vacant in the second term of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in the 17th Lok Sabha. AIADMK’s M Thambi Durai was Deputy Speaker prior to that in 16th Lok Sabha.

In the two terms of Congress-led United Progressive Alliance(UPA) government between 2004 and 2014, the post of Deputy Speaker was offered to BJP MPs Charanjit Singh Atwal and Kariya Munda.

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
HomePoliticsNewsFaizabad giant-slayer Awadhesh Prasad likely to be INDIA bloc’s Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker nominee

Most Active Stocks

Indus Towers

375.05
10:18 AM | 28 JUN 2024
9.4 (2.57%)

Bharat Electronics

306.20
10:28 AM | 28 JUN 2024
1.7 (0.56%)

State Bank Of India

848.85
10:14 AM | 28 JUN 2024
4.7 (0.56%)

Indian Oil Corporation

165.60
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
2 (1.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

CEAT

2,823.40
10:15 AM | 28 JUN 2024
227.4 (8.76%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

2,033.10
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
146.7 (7.78%)

IIFL Finance

517.45
10:27 AM | 28 JUN 2024
36.95 (7.69%)

Praj Industries

728.25
10:24 AM | 28 JUN 2024
49.65 (7.32%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,134.000.00
    Chennai
    73,703.000.00
    Delhi
    73,990.000.00
    Kolkata
    73,487.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Politics

    More From Popular in Politics
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue