‘Fake News,’ BJP on hoarding congratulating PM Modi as most popular global leader ahead of G20 Summit1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 10:35 PM IST
Controversy over fake hoarding congratulating PM Modi as most popular global leader ahead of G20 summit. BJP denies its existence. G20 summit to be held in New Delhi on 9-10 September. Leaders from US, UK, Canada, Japan to attend, but President Xi Jinping and President Putin will not be present.
An old social media post featuring a congratulatory hoarding celebrating PM Modi as the most popular global leader ahead of the G20 summit has stirred controversy. Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Pawan Khera questioned the authenticity of the hoarding, questioning BJP's hospitality motto, "Atithi Devo Bhava." However, the BJP promptly denied the existence of such a hoarding, labeling it as fake news and asserting that it was not displayed anywhere in preparation for the G20 summit.