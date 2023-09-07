Controversy over fake hoarding congratulating PM Modi as most popular global leader ahead of G20 summit. BJP denies its existence. G20 summit to be held in New Delhi on 9-10 September. Leaders from US, UK, Canada, Japan to attend, but President Xi Jinping and President Putin will not be present.

An old social media post featuring a congratulatory hoarding celebrating PM Modi as the most popular global leader ahead of the G20 summit has stirred controversy. Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Pawan Khera questioned the authenticity of the hoarding, questioning BJP's hospitality motto, "Atithi Devo Bhava." However, the BJP promptly denied the existence of such a hoarding, labeling it as fake news and asserting that it was not displayed anywhere in preparation for the G20 summit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BJP leader Vijay Goel tweeted, "This is fake news. No such hoarding has been put. Congress should desist from such petty politics at a time when India is hosting the world."

The hoarding featuring PM Modi ahead of several world leaders, including those from the United States, Brazil, Italy, Australia, Switzerland, and Mexico, is an old one. Both Pawan Khera and Shashi Tharoor later deleted their tweets about it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Modi

Delhi gears up for G20 summit on 9 and 10 September India, as the G20 president, will host the G20 summit in New Delhi, with heightened security measures in place. Union ministers will welcome arriving country heads for the event, which is expected to attract numerous international delegates.

US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are among the leaders to attend the G-20 meeting.

The Chinese foreign ministry announced that President Xi Jinping will not attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi and the delegation will be led by Premier Li Qiang. Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier conveyed that he won't attend the G20 Summit in person as he has to focus on the "special military operation" in Ukraine. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)