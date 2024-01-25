Taking a jibe at the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the first-time voters on National Voters' Day on Thursday said that the family-run parties never allow other youngsters to move ahead.

Here are the top ten updates from his address to the new voters. 1. While addressing new voters virtually on 'NaMo Nav Matadata Sammelan', PM Modi said, “With the power of your vote, you have to defeat 'parivarwadi' parties." He noted, “Today, people talk about credibility, not corruption; success stories, not scams. Earlier India was on the list of fragile five economies. But today, Bharat is the fifth largest economy in the world. In the coming years, India will become the top three economies in the world."

2. PM Modi said that when there is a majority government in the country, then there is clarity in policies and decisions. “When I meet major world leaders, it is not I alone who meets them but 140 crore Indians are with me. Today, the Indian passport is seen with pride across the world."

3. PM Modi further slammed the Congress-led government and said, “Circumstances prevailing 10-12 years back had made the future of the country's youth dark." Modi further stated that stable government results in big decisions, and “our government resolved issues pending for decades." he added.

4. PM Modi stated, “On this day, to be among first-time voters fills me with energy. You have now become the most important part of the democratic process." He further stated, “In the next 25 years, you have to determine both the future of Bharat and your own."