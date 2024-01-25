Taking a jibe at the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the first-time voters on National Voters' Day on Thursday said that the family-run parties never allow other youngsters to move ahead. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are the top ten updates from his address to the new voters.

1. While addressing new voters virtually on 'NaMo Nav Matadata Sammelan', PM Modi said, “With the power of your vote, you have to defeat 'parivarwadi' parties." He noted, “Today, people talk about credibility, not corruption; success stories, not scams. Earlier India was on the list of fragile five economies. But today, Bharat is the fifth largest economy in the world. In the coming years, India will become the top three economies in the world." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. PM Modi said that when there is a majority government in the country, then there is clarity in policies and decisions. “When I meet major world leaders, it is not I alone who meets them but 140 crore Indians are with me. Today, the Indian passport is seen with pride across the world."

3. PM Modi further slammed the Congress-led government and said, “Circumstances prevailing 10-12 years back had made the future of the country's youth dark." Modi further stated that stable government results in big decisions, and “our government resolved issues pending for decades." he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4. PM Modi stated, “On this day, to be among first-time voters fills me with energy. You have now become the most important part of the democratic process." He further stated, “In the next 25 years, you have to determine both the future of Bharat and your own."

5. PM Modi lauded the number of daughters in the event, He said, “I can see that a huge number of daughters are participating in this event. It is a pleasure to be among young voters on the occasion of National Voters Day. I extend my warm wishes to you all."

6. Furthermore, PM Modi noted, “You all have become an important part of the democratic system now as your names have been registered in the voter list. You all have been enrolled in the voter list at a time when the country is going through its ‘Amrit Kaal’."

7. “You all have the responsibility of building a developed India by 2047. You all have a great opportunity to decide how you can get your names etched with golden letters in a developed India," PM Modi added.

8. PM Modi hailed the new voters and said, “Our speed, direction, and approach will be decided by you all and voting will be one big medium of it." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

9. PM Modi stressed the importance of the vote, and said, “Your one vote has a very big power," adding, “Friends, when there is a stable and full majority government in the country, then the nation can take big decisions," PM Modi noted.

10. Meanwhile, Modi underscored the pivotal role of their votes in shaping India's future trajectory. He further urged the youth to shoulder the responsibility of propelling the nation towards development over the next 25 years, drawing a parallel with the determination displayed by the youth in the 25 years leading up to Independence in securing the nation's freedom.

(With inputs from agencies)

