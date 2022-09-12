Famine threatens East Africa as drought persists
Aid groups say they lack the funds to stop people from starving
HOLA (KENYA) :East Africans grappling with the devastating effects of four straight failed rainy seasons are confronting the likelihood that the next rains will also come up short, deepening a hunger emergency that could tip into famine in some areas within weeks.
Meteorologists are issuing bleak warnings of a fifth disappointing rainy season, which normally starts next month through most of eastern Africa, and projecting dry weather into next year. Aid organizations, meanwhile, say that they lack the funding to stop people from starving, as local crop failures and deaths of livestock are exacerbated by high global food prices, which, despite some recent declines, remain around 8% higher than a year ago, and export restrictions in neighboring countries.
Last week, the U.S. Agency for International Development’s Famine Early Warning Systems Network forecast that parts of southern Somalia, where it said local cereal prices were more than three times their normal levels, will be in famine between October and December.
A formal classification of famine means that two out of every 10,000 inhabitants die from hunger a day and about one in every three children is acutely malnourished.
“With the current level of resources we have at hand, it will be a miracle to see how we can avert a full-blown famine by October," said Adam Abdelmoula, the United Nations humanitarian coordinator for Somalia.
On Tuesday, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said it needed an extra $1 billion—in addition to a previous appeal for $1.4 billion—to respond to the drought in East Africa, including urgent assistance to more than 7.1 million Somalis, nearly half the country’s population.
That same day, the U.N. Children’s Fund said around 730 children have already died in nutrition centers across Somalia this year, although the actual number of deaths is likely to be much higher, because most die without ever being admitted to clinics and go unrecorded. During Somalia’s last famine in 2011-12, around half of the more than 250,000 people who died perished before famine was formally declared.
The U.S., by far the largest humanitarian donor nation, has provided $706 million in drought assistance for Somalia in the year ending Sept. 30. In July, the Biden administration announced a supplement of $1.2 billion for drought relief in eastern Africa, bringing to $1.6 billion the total American humanitarian contribution to the region for the fiscal year. The U.S. has a global humanitarian budget of $11 billion.
“Sadly, we have not yet seen additional donors step up with further significant contributions, and assistance hasn’t met the rising levels of need," U.S. national security advisor Jake Sullivan said last week.
Russia has provided Somalia with 1,000 metric tons of wheat and other items through the U.N. World Food Program. China has told the U.N. it has donated 500 metric tons directly to the Somali government. The U.K. and the European Union have also made drought-relief pledges.
Across East Africa, including in Kenya, Ethiopia, Sudan and South Sudan, an estimated 50 million people are facing acute food insecurity, which occurs when a person is no longer able to consume enough calories to sustain his life and livelihood, according to the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, a regional trade bloc.
Last week, a team from the World Food Program visited Tana River County in eastern Kenya, its convoy kicking up clouds of brown dust that coated the brittle roadside brush.
The aid officials inspected the Boltu Abarufa water pan, an expansive earthen depression the agency financed just a few years ago. When the rains are good, the reservoir is 15 feet deep and contains 13 million gallons. Now it sits empty, the bottom broken into a jigsaw puzzle of parched clay pieces.
Desperate locals have dug 60 feet down into a dry river bed in search of water, passing the murky mix up in a bucket brigade to a trough where herders wait with thirsty cattle.
“We’re in an alarm situation now," said Abdi Musa, the county’s drought coordinator. “If the rain fails in October and November, we’ll slip into an emergency. The markets will be closed. There will be livestock deaths. There will be malnutrition."
The World Meteorological Organization, part of the U.N., last week said that climate change is hitting Africa, which is responsible for just 2% to 3% of global greenhouse gas emissions, disproportionately hard. Some countries, such as South Sudan, are alternately battered by drought and floods. Low-lying coastal cities on the Red Sea and the southwest Indian Ocean are threatened by rising sea levels, putting as many as 116 million people at risk.
The agency estimated that around 250 million Africans already lack sufficient water and that water scarcity will displace up to 700 million people by 2030.
These are “not problems that are originating from Africa," said Elias Kamau, Kenya country director for World Relief, a U.S.-based evangelical Christian aid group.
Sitting outside of a medical clinic in Tana River County, Amina Hageya Barisa said she has already lost five of her 10 cows and 10 of her 15 goats. Those that remain aren’t producing milk.
“I don’t remember it ever being so bad," said the 71-year-old, who tries to get by selling tea and fried sweet bread to her neighbors.
Women walk miles to fetch water from deep holes, rolling whatever they can get home in yellow plastic drums. Mrs. Amina pays the equivalent of $2 or $3 to someone to bring water.
“I don’t know why it’s not raining like it used to," she said. “Maybe it’s God."