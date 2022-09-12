Famine threatens East Africa as drought persists

That same day, the U.N. Children’s Fund said around 730 children have already died in nutrition centers across Somalia this year, although the actual number of deaths is likely to be much higher, because most die without ever being admitted to clinics and go unrecorded. During Somalia’s last famine in 2011-12, around half of the more than 250,000 people who died perished before famine was formally declared.

