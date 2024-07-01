US, UK and France Elections 2024: All you need to know about candidates, dates and other details

Sudeshna Ghoshal
First Published12:28 PM IST
US, U.K, and France are among the top ten economies that are yet to go for the polls.
The year 2024 marks a significant moment for democracy worldwide, with approximately 40 nations gearing up for elections. Notably, major economies such as the US, the UK, and France are among the countries set to cast their votes, potentially reshaping the global order with 42% of global GDP having a voice.

Earlier this year, countries like India, Russia, Pakistan, and Bangladesh already exercised their electoral rights, setting the stage for broader democratic participation.

United Kingdom Elections 2024

In the United Kingdom, all eyes are on the July 4 elections. Conservative incumbent Rishi Sunak faces a tough challenge from Labour's Keir Starmer. 

According to The Guardian, Sunak lags behind by 20 points in the opinion polls. However, despite trailing, Sunak remains optimistic. “It’s not over until it’s over,” Sunak posted on X recently.

Earlier, he had also posted slogans such as “Don’t surrender your pension to labour” as part of his election campaign. The current prime minister further invoked the ‘Hindu faith’ as he and Akshata Murty sought divine blessings last weekend at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in London, a.k.a. the Neasden Temple.

Also Read | UK PM Sunak invokes ‘Hindu faith’ on campaign trail at London’s BAPS Mandir

His opponent, Keir Starmer, emphasizes Labour’s commitment to wealth creation, aiming to end 14 years of Conservative rule marked by Brexit turmoil and changing leadership.

Keir Starmer stated that wealth creation is Labour’s “number one priority”. Her win would mean an end to 14 years of Tory rule. While Brexit’s economic and political fallout dominated the last half of the rule, it has been a carousel of Conservative prime ministers.

US Elections 2024

The incumbent US president, Joe Biden, a Democrat leader, has filed his candidature for a second term to lead the country. Biden is set to face tough competition as the Republicans have added to the battle with impeached former president Donald Trump and Vivek Ramaswamy, an Indian–origin businessman.

Also Read | Joe Biden to withdraw from 2024 Presidential race amid criticism after debate?

Joe Biden, however, might have the sail in his favour, as top Democrats ruled out the possibility of replacing President Biden, as reported by newswire Reuters on Sunday. Following a feeble debate, the party called for a focus on what the consequences might hold upon Trump’s presidency. Leaders like Raphael Warnock and Hakeem Jeffries supported Biden's candidacy, emphasizing the need to look forward.

Citizens of the United States will exercise their franchise on November 5, 2024.

France Parliamentary Elections 2024

France prepares for significant political shifts with parliamentary elections unfolding. President Emmanuel Macron called for snap legislative polls triggered by Marine Le Pen’s National Rally's success in recent European Parliament elections. The initial round on June 30 showed the ‘National Rally’ gaining momentum.

As French voters prepare for the final round on July 7, the outcome will decide the composition of the National Assembly and influence Macron’s political future.

Also Read | Macron runs France like a CEO. His customers aren’t happy.

The polling trends will define the elections. According to media reports, the far-right National Rally was for a strong lead on Sunday in the first round of legislative elections. The polling agencies project that such a leap would bring the party closer to being able to form a government in round two, newswire AP reported.

Also Read | Far-Right Marine Le Pen leads 1st round of French parliamentary elections

Austria, Uruguay, and Georgia are among the other countries that have polls due around September to December.

Austria, Uruguay, and Georgia are among the other countries that have polls due around September to December.
