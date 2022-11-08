Why air fares are soaring in travel season

The Indian aviation industry is also facing a serious challenge in the form of the grounding of over 75 aircraft, or around 10-12% of the fleet, because of maintenance or engine-related issues, according to CAPA India. The second half of FY23 may be challenging for Indian airlines as there will be an impact due to supply chain issues as aircraft are grounded due to a lack of engines and a significant slowdown in new deliveries, which is impacting all airlines. This also includes more than 35 aircraft, or 12% fleet of IndiGo, India’s largest airline, and over 25 planes or 47% fleet of GoFIRST.