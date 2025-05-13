US farm produce, petrochemicals, medical devices face India’s $1.9 billion retaliatory tariffs
Dhirendra Kumar , Rhik Kundu 5 min read 13 May 2025, 09:28 PM IST
SummaryThe move signals New Delhi toughening its posture amid ongoing trade talks with the US on its tariffs hikes. It comes at a time when the UK and China have reached an understanding with the US, but only to lower – not eliminate – US tariffs.
New Delhi: India is exploring levying retaliatory tariffs on a range of high-value US exports if a resolution is not found by early June on the Trump administration’s extension of safeguard duties on Indian steel and aluminium exports, two persons familiar with the development said, ahead of commerce minister Piyush Goyal visit to Washington this week at the head of a trade delegation.
