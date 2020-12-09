Farm laws: Opposition leaders meet President Kovind

NEW DELHI : Stepping up pressure on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) against the three farm laws that have become the bone of contention between farmers and union government, opposition parties met President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday and demanded that the three laws should be immediately repealed.

Describing the recently passed farm laws as anti-farmers, opposition parties have demanded that President should immediately intervene and direct the union government to accept the demands of the protesting farmers. While leaders of five political leaders met President, the opposition parties have claimed that they have support of at least 20 different political parties.

“We informed the President that it is absolutely critical that these anti-farmer laws are taken back. These laws are against the farmers and farmers are holding non-violent protests to express their displeasure on the three laws," said Rahul Gandhi, former Congress president after the meeting.

The opposition parties have also alleged that the three farm laws would act as a gateway for corporate to enter agriculture market and farmers would not benefit from these laws. Opposition leaders further said that the union government was making efforts to scare the protesting farmers and the union government would not succeed.

“If the farm laws are for the benefit of farmers then Prime Minister Narendra Modi should explain why farmers are protesting. PM should explain why farmers are unhappy with the three laws and they would continue to fight for their demands. These laws would not work for the benefit of farmers," Gandhi added.

The meeting of the opposition leaders happened on a day when the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government sent a detailed proposal to the farmers but the protesters not only rejected the proposals but have threatened to intensify their protests in the coming days.

“In this cold, the farmers are on the streets protesting peacefully, expressing their unhappiness. It is the duty of the government to resolve this issue. There was a request from all opposition parties for in-depth discussion of farm bills and that it should be sent to select committee, but unfortunately, no suggestion was accepted and bills were passed in hurry," said Sharad Pawar, chief of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) after the meeting.

Apart from the three farm laws, opposition parties have also demanded that the electricity amendment bill should also be withdrawn by the union government at the earliest. “It is a historic struggle of the peasantry and political parties have extended whole-hearted support. The agri laws were passed by the Parliament in an anti-democratic manner preventing a structured discussion," said the memorandum submitted by the opposition parties to the President.

Describing the ongoing discussion between the union government and farmers as work in progress, union minister Prakash Javadekar reiterated that the three farm laws would work for the benefit of farmers.

“Farmers and villages form a substantial part of AatmanirbharBharat! The new farm bills & agricultural measures are meant to double the income of farmers. Govt led by PM @narendramodi ji has & will always work towards upliftment & economic growth of farmers," tweeted Javadekar.

