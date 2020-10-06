Farm laws protest: Haryana authorities allow Rahul Gandhi to enter state

New Delhi: Amid high-drama at Haryana's border with Punjab, the state authorities relented and allowed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and a few party leaders to enter the BJP-ruled state as part of his rally against farm laws. This, after Gandhi said on Twitter that, "They have stopped us on a bridge on the Haryana border. I am not moving and am happy to wait here. 1 hour, 5 hours, 24 hours, 100 hours, 1000 hours or 5000 hours."